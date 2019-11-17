Rev. Nick Pang, left and Richard Simpson were among the volunteers serving at the annual Harvest Dinner, presented by St. Saviour's Anglican Church, Saturday. The men of the church prepared a turkey and ham dinner, complete with fixings.
