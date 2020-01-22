Okanagan flu season is peaking and could peak again as a trifecta of viruses takes its toll.
“We’re at the peak right now, which means we’re about halfway through flu season,” said Interior Health Authority medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison.
“Generally, it’s been a milder season for influenza… but what makes it unique is all three main strains of flu are active all at once.”
That means H1N1 and H3N2, which tend to strike working-age people and senior citizens, respectively, early in the season, are still active.
And influenza B, which tends to afflict children and young adults in March and April, has reared its ugly head early.
“Plus, if you’ve already had the flu this season, you could get a different strain and be sick again with the flu,” said Goodison.
“So, if you haven’t already been immunized this season, it’s still definitely worth it to get the shot. The vaccine is good in the prevention of all three main strains.”
The flu shot is widely available, usually for free, throughout the Okanagan.
Staff at most doctors’ offices can administer it, there are clinics at health units and many pharmacists at drug stores can also give you the vaccine.
Check out ImmunizeBC.ca for locations and times of vaccination clinics.
Virtually everyone can get a flu shot for free because the criteria are all-encompassing.
People eligible for flu shots include anyone over 65 and under five and their caregivers, pregnant women and anyone who comes into contact with them, anyone in a residential care facility, anyone with a chronic health condition and/or weakened immune systems and anyone who comes into contact with them, those who are obese, Aboriginal, health-care and first responders, and anyone else who provides care or service to high-risk individuals.
For a generally healthy person, the flu is nasty, but not life-threatening, with fever, aches, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, runny nose, sore throat and cough.
However, those same symptoms for someone over 65, under 10, pregnant or suffering from a chronic disease or with compromised immunity can turn serious quickly and require hospitalization, or, in severe cases, cause death.
Since flu is a contagious respiratory infection, it’s paramount not to spread it.
Infection is transmitted via tiny droplets after a person with the flu coughs or sneezes.
Therefore, Goodison urges everyone to practise “respiratory etiquette.”
“Cough and sneeze into your elbow so infection doesn’t spray all over the place,” she said.
“Wash your hands often and well, and stay home if you are sick so you don’t spread the flu to others.”
Other things you can do to prevent flu and stop it from spreading are promptly disposing of used tissues in the garbage, keeping your hands away from your face, keeping common surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones and keyboards clean and disinfected, eating healthy foods and exercising to keep your immune system strong.
While most people with the flu are treated by themselves, a family member, friend or their doctor, some cases do end up at the hospital.
Kelowna General Hospital has seen about 50 flu cases so far this season, while Penticton Regional Hospital has had just six. There have been no flu cases reported yet at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.
