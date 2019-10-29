Keza likes the idea of travelling to Mexico to teach dance therapy to disadvantaged kids.
Keza, who didn’t want her last named published, is a dance instructor and first-year arts student at Okanagan College.
She was at the college’s International Development Day showcase Friday at the Kelowna campus.
A dozen charities and non-governmental organizations set up booths to inform students about their work and promote volunteering and job opportunities.
“Hope for the Nations is doing a kids camp trial in Mexico where art, dance and sports will be used as therapy,” said Keza.
“I’d like to be a part of it.”
Gill Drakeford-Lewis, community outreach co-ordinator for Hope for the Nations, is happy she met Keza.
“Dance will definitely be part of our kids camp trial in Mexico,” she said.
“Kids who’ve had trauma don’t want to sit and be counselled, but they do respond to arts, sports and dance.”
Keza’s mom also does international development work.
The family used to live in Thailand, where she ran the Ark program for children at risk.
Now that she lives in Kelowna, she returns to Thailand annually to oversee the program.
Drakeford-Lewis said the college showcase is invaluable to an organization like Hope for the Nations.
“We are a partnering organization that helps with fundraising and project development,” she said.
“I found our two most recent employees and two Sustainable Development Challenge teams at past fairs.”
The Sustainable Development Challenge sees youth propose a project with a non-governmental organization in a quest to win $5,000 to make the project a reality.
Most recently, a group of students at Kelowna’s Immaculata High School won the challenge and brought clean water to a small community in Nairobi.
Hope for the Nations is looking to fund a wind turbine project in Congo and repairs to water wells in Kenya if it can find the right student groups to co-ordinate the projects.
Also at the showcase were: Global Citizen, Zimbabwe Project, Her International, Canadian Red Cross, Big Brothers & Sisters, Elizabeth Fry Society, Habitat for Humanity, Council of Canadians, Kelowna Community Resources, Okanagan College Library and Okanagan College International Development Diploma.
A two-year diploma program trains students in international development governance and management. Career opportunities on completion include country liaison or co-ordinator with a non-governmental organization, fundraiser, proposal writer, corporate social responsibility adviser or project assistant.
