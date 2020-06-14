Learning about the role of pollinators such as bees, butterflies and birds as part of her agriculture degree is what inspired Jennifer Krezan to take up beekeeping.
“That was when I realized everything I’m learning about actually depends on pollinators,” said the sustainable food and farming major.
Krezan launched organic apiary Hiveology in 2019 with her husband, Brad.
Between locations in Southeast Kelowna, West Kelowna and 750-acre certified organic Covert Farms in Oliver, Krezan manages about 36 honey bee colonies, each of which can have 60,000 bees.
“I love it because I feel like I’m doing something really good for the environment and for the bees, but also for myself,” she said.
Bees are vital to the food supply. One in three bites of our food relies on pollinators.
“Without the bees, farmers would face having to hand-pollinate many of our foods, but as this is labour-intensive work, we would likely be left with a food shortage,” Krezan said.
As well, the excess honey the bees produce can be harvested and used as a natural sweetener and to treat allergies.
But it comes with unprecedented challenges of late. One of the most serious is the Varroa destructor mite.
Mites hop onto a bee and hitch a ride back to the hive where they get into the larvae.
If the mites get out of control, they can take down an entire colony.
To reduce any mite population, Krezan takes preventative measures intermittently through the year.
Theft has also become an issue with 30 hives stolen recently from a beekeeper in Salmon Arm.
Asian hornets — or murder hornets — were in recent headlines; however, Krezan said yellow jackets and local hornets are bigger problems for bee colonies in the valley.
The wasps and hornets are carnivorous, decapitating and eating the bees as well as honey in the hive. Pesticides, including neonicotinoids, are also a challenge.
Bees can forage up to five kilometres, bringing the chemical back to the hive and sickening all the bees. “Then you see piles of dead bees,” she said.
You can find Hiveology at multiple farmers’ markets every week selling raw, unpasteurized honey as well as other bee byproducts such as reusable beeswax wraps, simple syrup and popcorn.