Passengers are OK, the plane suffered minor damage and the geese are likely dead.
That's the result after WestJet Encore flight 3267 from Calgary ran into several birds just prior to touchdown in Penticton on Tuesday night.
The 78-seat, turbo-prop Q400 airplane landed safely and taxied to the gate where all passengers got off safely.
The plane was immediately removed from service for maintenance.
The same plane usually overnights in Penticton and is used for flight 3246, which generally takes off to return to Calgary at 6:25 a.m.
However, with the plane out of commission, that flight was cancelled on Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon, WestJet Encore operations were back to normal at Penticton airport.
The aircraft was expected to be fixed and back in service Thursday night.
WestJet Encore has two flights daily between Penticton and Calgary and Air Canada has three daily flights between Penticton and Vancouver.
