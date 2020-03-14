It was with poor judgement the Penticton Herald and Kelowna Daily courier published an article Friday, March 13, 2020, which speculated about the possible death toll from the coronavirus in local communities.
While it was our intent to alert readers to the seriousness of this pandemic, the manner in which we did it was deeply flawed and caused unnecessary fear. The article did not come close to meeting journalistic standards. We regret any undue stress we caused during these anxious times.
We've reached out to Interior Health for an interview to help set the record straight, and will post that information as soon as possible.
We value the trust readers place in us, and will work hard to restore it. In the meantime, please accept our apologies and know that we will do better.
Sincerely,
City editor Joe Fries, Penticton Herald