South Okanagan residents can now directly show their appreciation to local healthcare workers at Penticton Regional Hospital during this difficult time.
The White Heart Project through the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation allows people to support our health care workers by emailing their own White Heart message to the SOS Medical Foundation for inclusion on special hearts posted inside the hospital to be read by health care workers at PRH.
A white heart is often used to show love or emotional support for someone.
“People have been looking for ways to show their appreciation of medical staff, infection control workers and others at the hospital,” said Carey Bornn, executive director of the SOS Medical Foundation. “The White Heart Project allows them to do that.”
White Heart messages with a maximum of 10 words should be emailed to Sosmedicalfoundation@interiorhealth.ca. Each message will be printed onto a heart and posted on the main floor of the David E. Kampe Tower at PRH.
Bornn noted similar hearts can be posted on the front doors and windows of people’s homes.
“If you print a heart at home, we encourage you to also share your heart and message on our Facebook and Instagram pages, which can be found by searching @sosmedicalfoundation,” he said.