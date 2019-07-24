A woman is behind bars following a break-in Tuesday at the Oliver food bank.
Police allege the incident happened in the early morning hours after suspects broke through a side door, then made off with a number of food items.
“The Oliver food bank is a non-profit community organization that does an amazing job supporting people in need,” Oliver RCMP Cpl. Christina Tarasoff said in a press release.
“This was a heartless act which impacted many people, including those who depend on the food bank to feed both themselves and their families.”
Patricia Liana Smith is charged with one count of break and enter, and is set to appear Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.