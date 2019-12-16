Penticton will stay in the slow lane as ride-hailing programs begin rolling out province-wide.
Blake Laven, the city’s acting director of development services, said in an email staff is preparing to give councillors an update in the new year on the launch of ride-hailing programs such as Uber and Lyft after seeing how the rollout goes in other communities.”
“We have not received any applications from ride-hailing companies in Penticton directly and are not anticipating any of the main services (such as) Lyft/Uber to look towards centres the size of Penticton initially,” he added.
That’s not to say Penticton won’t welcome ride-hailing; Laven said the city’s licensing department has been “involved in the provincial and regional review process since late summer.” The City of Penticton would also engage the public on the matter for feedback before making any decisions.
Ride-hailing allows people to order what is essentially a private taxi through a smartphone app. Drivers use their personal vehicles and are assigned fares through the same app.
The B.C. Passenger Transportation Board on Monday released its first two decisions on applications from prospective ride-hailing operators.
It rejected one from a company called Lucky to Go Technologies that was seeking to operate across much of Vancouver Island and the Southern Interior due partly to its founders’ limited experience in passenger transportation.
The board did, however, approve an application from Green Coast Ventures to operate on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
Twenty-two more such applications are still in the queue.
The launch of ride-hailing in B.C., which lags many other provinces and states, has been a politically charged issue as taxi companies have fought against it.
