The locks had barely been opened when two public washrooms in Okanagan Lake Park were damaged by an arsonist Monday morning.
“Our janitors opened up the washroom at around 6 a.m., and my understanding is that the incident occurred almost immediately after that,” Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in an email later Monday.
Two single-stall washrooms suffered smoke damage and are expected to be out of commission for several days.
RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said the fire was deliberately set in a pile of clothing, and is therefore being investigated as arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.
Even before the pandemic, most public washrooms in Penticton had been closed due to regular vandalism.