vandalized bathrooms

Typical vandalism to public washrooms includes damaged doors and partitions, along with graffiti.

 City of Penticton/Special to The Herald

The locks had barely been opened when two public washrooms in Okanagan Lake Park were damaged by an arsonist Monday morning.

“Our janitors opened up the washroom at around 6 a.m., and my understanding is that the incident occurred almost immediately after that,” Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said in an email later Monday.

Two single-stall washrooms suffered smoke damage and are expected to be out of commission for several days.

RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said the fire was deliberately set in a pile of clothing, and is therefore being investigated as arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

Even before the pandemic, most public washrooms in Penticton had been closed due to regular vandalism.