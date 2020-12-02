Uncertainty around the future of Jake Kimberley’s time as an elected official could be cleared up early in the new year.
The veteran Penticton city councillor has been on medical leave since the beginning of July, when he suffered a major stroke that initially left him hospitalized.
Throughout his convalescence, Kimberley has continued receiving his council stipend, according to city spokesman Philip Cooper, which works out to approximately $11,500 over five months.
Cooper couldn’t speak to Kimberley’s case directly, but noted such long-term leaves involving managers and elected officials are typically reviewed around the six-month mark.
Should the seat occupied by Kimberley be vacated for any reason before Oct. 15 –one year out from the next municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022 – the Community Charter requires a byelection to fill it.
Kimberley, who topped the polls in 2018 and previously served three terms as mayor, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.