One of the longest-running headliner events at the Penticton Peach Festival is returning this summer with a new, adrenaline-charged show.
The popular Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show will feature Global FMX and Sledgehammers Apparel riders along with an added new twist of the Havoc Scooters professional riders joining them with their own ramp to display jaw-dropping tricks.
“This has become a favourite, not-to-miss event for attendees over the years because these riders put it all out on the line for a thrilling show,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.
The freestyle motocross show will take place over three of the five days of the festival, which runs from Aug. 5-9. The full schedule will be released closer to the event.
Sledgehammers riders Kris Garwasiuk, Jeff Fehr, Chris Nolan and alternate Jay Soltes will bring the crowd to their feet as they perform backflips, cliffhangers and other heart-pounding tricks that leave the crowd cheering for more.
“Everyone is excited to be back for Peach Festival because it is the riders’, and my own, favourite event to perform at. The weather is great and the diligence of the Peach Festival board is so on point, there is never anything missed,” said Derek Rouselle, promotions manager for Global FMX and Sledgehammers owner.
“We want to give a special thanks to Peach Festival President Don Kendall and Canadian Tire owner Doug MacMillan for ensuring that we get to come back and perform.”
Rouselle said the Havoc Scooters riders will bring a box jump, which will be specifically for inverted tricks. It will be set up in between the motocross ramps.
“It is insane what these guys can do. Last Peach Festival, Jayden pulled off a few tricks from the motocross ramp, which is crazy because it is basically grated metal for the motocross tires stick to it, not for a scooter. I can’t wait to see what they are going to do off a proper ramp for their scooters,” said Rouselle.
“We are expecting four scooter riders in total and these guys are active competitors, going to events all over the world.”
Rouselle said the crowd should also expect more prizes and swag to be handed out, too.
“Last year we had the owner of Havoc Scooters in attendance and we pretty much gave out everything we had in the first couple days. He was so excited to be there he drove home and brought us back more scooters to give away. I think in total we collectively gave away $10,000 to $12,000 in merchandise,” said Rouselle.
“It is part of why the riders love Peach Festival. The crowd is high-energy and the bleachers are so close that it allows the riders to have immediate interaction with them. A lot of the times bleachers are so far away we don’t get that engagement during a show and the ability to hear the crowd screaming their head off, which inspires the riders to go bigger.”
The Penticton Peach Festival, which was founded in 1947, is five days of free family fun including live music, entertainment, carnival rides, parades, food and product vendors and more.
Music headliners this year include Honeymoon Suite sponsored by Peters Bros. (Aug. 5), Shawn Austin on Tim Hortons Country Night (Aug. 6), Simply Queen on RE/MAX Penticton Tribute Night (Aug. 7), Glass Tiger sponsored by Peters Bros. (Aug. 8) and wraps up with Ben Waters sponsored by the Penticton Lakeside Resort (Aug. 9).