Emergency fire services responded to the following 911 calls in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for fire service.
Monday, November 2
12:53 p.m., Highway 97 at Enterprise Way, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
5:37 a.m., Atkinson Street, assist other agency
5:41 a.m., Pineview Drive, Kaleden, medical assist
Sunday, November 1
1:32 a.m., Naramata Road, wait for police
11:06 a.m., Sage Road, medical assist
12:27 p.m., Country Lane, Hayes Creek, medical assist
12:58 p.m., Main Street, medical assist
2 p.m., Highway 3 at Highway 3A, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
3:04 p.m., Green Mountain Road, structure fire
3:37 p.m., Morrison Drive, Keremeos, first response
5:40 p.m., Road 1, Oliver, assist other agency
6:35 p.m., 26th Ave., Osoyoos, assist other agency
8:21 p.m., Three Mile Road, burning complaint
8:54 p.m., Main Street at Warren Ave., motor vehicle accident
9:37 p.m., 85th Street, Osoyoos, alarm
10:09 p.m., Duncan Ave., medical assist
10:27 p.m., Main Street, medical assist
10:35 p.m., 85th Street, Osoyoos, public service