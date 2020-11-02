Emergency fire services responded to the following 911 calls in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for fire service.

Monday, November 2

12:53 p.m., Highway 97 at Enterprise Way, Osoyoos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

5:37 a.m., Atkinson Street, assist other agency

5:41 a.m., Pineview Drive, Kaleden, medical assist

Sunday, November 1

1:32 a.m., Naramata Road, wait for police

11:06 a.m., Sage Road, medical assist

12:27 p.m., Country Lane, Hayes Creek, medical assist

12:58 p.m., Main Street, medical assist

2 p.m., Highway 3 at Highway 3A, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

3:04 p.m., Green Mountain Road, structure fire

3:37 p.m., Morrison Drive, Keremeos, first response

5:40 p.m., Road 1, Oliver, assist other agency

6:35 p.m., 26th Ave., Osoyoos, assist other agency

8:21 p.m., Three Mile Road, burning complaint

8:54 p.m., Main Street at Warren Ave., motor vehicle accident

9:37 p.m., 85th Street, Osoyoos, alarm

10:09 p.m., Duncan Ave., medical assist

10:27 p.m., Main Street, medical assist

10:35 p.m., 85th Street, Osoyoos, public service