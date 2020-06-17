Some “obnoxious” colour panels on the side of a downtown Penticton building have been ordered removed by city council, after the developer strayed from the design scheme approved by neighbours.
“I find this offensive. I truly do,” said Coun Judy Sentes ahead of a 4-2 vote requiring the owner of a new three-storey luxury apartment building at 88 Lakeshore Dr. E to remove all of the bright red panels from two columns on the western side of the structure and replace them with more neutral tones.
Sentes was on council in 2015 when it issued a development permit for the project, but only after neighbours in 86 Lakeshore Dr. E got a say in the design of the new building, which required removal of some shared landscaping and impacted their views.
The neighbouring strata council approved a colour scheme of three earth tones: pale wheat, medium warm grey and carmine red. But what actually went up was warm light grey, charcoal and imperial red.
“I think that red is obnoxious,” observed Sentes.
Architect Norm Goddard explained in a letter to council the colours were changed at the request of his client, “who has been interested, since inception of the project, in creating a vibrant landmark building for downtown.”
No thanks, say the neighbours.
“The combination of the out-of-sync design pattern, the aggressive red columns, and the cold black and grey are out of harmony with our neighbourhood; as well, they are intrusive and taking over the living rooms of our owners on the east side of the building,” the strata council for 86 Lakeshore Dr. E. wrote in a letter to city council demanding the developer be held to the pre-approved colours.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said it’s “probably unreasonable to ask (the developer) to change all the colours back, given that all the panels are completely installed now, and it would be very difficult to have that enforced.”
Laven’s compromise, which council accepted, will see only the red panels on two columns on the west side of the building facing 86 Lakeshore Dr. E be switched to grey. The rest of the red panels on the building can stay.
“I just wish that they were going to replace all the red. I walk by this building three times a week and it’s very prominent because it’s on a corner and I guess that’s why the owner wanted it to stick out – and it does,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who, along with Sentes, voted in opposition because she wanted to see the original colour scheme honoured.
Coun Frank Regehr recused himself because he lives at 86 Lakeshore Dr. E. Those in favour included Coun. Campbell Watt, who felt it important to push back against the developer.
“I really don’t want to send the message to our community that it’s better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission,” said Watt.
The new building occupies a small, irregularly shaped lot that had been vacant since the 1980s. It’s believed the developer, whose name has not been disclosed, will keep the building for his family’s use.