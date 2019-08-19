A man is facing charges of operating a jet-ski while intoxicated after two of the personal watercraft collided on Wood Lake, near Oyama, Thursday.
The collision happened about 3:30 p.m., 40 feet from shore.
Two men in a nearby boat rescued the two operators and brought them to shore. One reported minor injuries to police.
Police say a 37-year-old Edmonton man provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit.
RCMP are asking any witnesses, including the two men in the boat, to contact them at 250-766-2288.
