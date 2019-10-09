Clad in orange and appearing from jail by videoconference, a man told a judge Tuesday in Penticton his time behind bars has been a “lifesaver.”
Jacob Anthony Nemechek, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting arrest, and one count each of assault on a police officer, breach of probation, possession of stolen property under $5,000, use of false identification, careless use or storage of a firearm, breaching probation, breach of undertaking and failure to appear.
He was sentenced to 119 days’ jail to be followed by 12 months’ probation. With credit for time served, he has 80 days remaining on his sentence.
His charges stem from multiple files dating back to November 2018.
Among them, on Apr. 13, RCMP responded to complaints of a drunk man outside the Penticton Denny’s restaurant who was later identified as Nemechek.
Court heard Nemechek refused to make eye contact while producing two pieces of identification from Alberta with a false name on them. Nemechek was, however, identified by tattoos and a report from the previous day stating he had provided a false name to another police officer.
While searching Nemechek’s backpack, police found other stolen identification, as well as business cheques, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Before officers could apprehend him, Nemechek tried to bolt, but managed to run just nine metres before tripping and falling.
He was released from custody that same day.
Then, on June 20, RCMP spotted a small group of people in a back alley, one of whom was sitting on a small BMX bike. When the rider noticed police, he pedalled away.
The same officers later spotted the bike rider on Fairview Road and, after intercepting him, identified him as Nemechek.
He turned his bike around and frantically peddled away, while police followed in their car. Nemechek later wound up at a dead-end street, ditched the bike and jumped on the hood of a parked vehicle in an attempt to then jump over a nearby fence. Police grabbed Nemechek, who elbowed one officer before being apprehended.
Police once again found drug paraphernalia in his backpack.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Nemechek said he considers himself a changed man thanks to his time in jail.
“I do find that coming here was almost a lifesaver,” he said. “It gave me the chance to dry out, clear my head, and I look forward to being a normal citizen upon release.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.