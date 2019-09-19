Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has been re-elected by acclamation to serve another three-year term as president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
Phillip, a former chief of the Penticton Indian Band, has led the UBCIC for the past 21 years.
“I am incredibly proud of this organization, which is led by member nations, and what it represents in providing a strong voice for our people and communities,” Phillip said in a press release.
The union said Phillip has “worked tirelessly to ensure that the actions of Canada and B.C. are guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the MMIWG Calls for Justice, advanced critical campaigns at provincial and national levels, and taken a stand against projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline and Site C Dam that imperil Indigenous sovereignty and the environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.