Environmentalists are calling for the public to join them at a socially distanced rally this Saturday near the Penticton library.
“The coming months and years will be crucial in ensuring a safe pathway below 1.5°C increase in global mean temperature, a target stated in the Paris Agreement. If we are to minimize the risks of triggering irreversible chain reactions beyond human control, we need to act now,” organizers said in a press release.
“It is therefore vital that the climate crisis doesn’t get forgotten in the shadow of the coronavirus but is regarded as the utmost priority.”
The rally is part of the larger Global Day of Climate Action. The event runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and banners, and wear green or blue clothing.
Rather than congregate in one place, participants will simply find a chalk mark along Main Street and stand there for the rally, which will flow from the library area.
For more information, visit the Penticton Climate Justice page on Facebook.