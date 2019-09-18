A formal policy is now in place that city staff will use to enforce the Good Neighbour Bylaw.
The bylaw, which deals mainly with unsightly properties, allows the city to go as far as cleaning up properties itself.
However, bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert said most complaints don’t require such measures, and the starting point for her staff is to seek voluntary compliance.
If that doesn’t work, letters, visits and notices follow. When all else fails, council can issue an order for a property to be cleaned up.
“We want to make sure when it get to you, it’s because we’ve gotten nowhere, Siebert told council Tuesday.
The policy itself, she explained is meant to ensure the city’s actions are “transparent and consistent.” It doesn’t contain deadlines or timelines, said Siebert, because no two cases are alike.
Ken Kunka, the city’s acting director of development services, said no such policy existed before, but the new guidelines are “just reaffirming what we have in place.”
