Summerland school board trustee Linda Van Alphen was given the thumb's down by the B.C. School Trustees Association during its election of officers.
The organization held the vote for its 2020-2021 executive online, Friday.
Stephanie Higginson (Nanaimo) and Carolyn Broady (West Vancouver) were acclaimed as president and vice-president of the organization. Directors elected were Valerine Adrian (Gold Trail), Tim Bennett (Prince George), Mike Murray (Maple Ridge), Rick Price (Sea to Sky) and Donna Sargent (Richmond).
Shelley Carter (Mission) and Van Alphen ran for the position but were not elected.
Ordinarily, trustees from across the province would meet in Vancouver, but the AGM was limited to just the election of the board and voting was done online.
It's been a tumultuous few months for Van Alphen who did not support her fellow trustees in ordering a special audit of school board finances. It was later revealed that $300,000 in funds - most which came from fundraising - may not be clawed back and used for day-to-day expenditures of the board.