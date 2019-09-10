Peachland is the water conservation capital of the Okanagan.
The municipality was named the winner of the Make Water Work challenge at the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s annual general meeting in Kelowna on Friday for collecting the most water conservation pledges per capita Peachland also won in 2016. Armstrong won in 2017 and 2018.
“We are so proud to be the 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin in a news release. “And although the recognition is wonderful, and the competition is fun, I’m so pleased that the conservation message is getting out there, not just to Peachland residents, but to the whole Okanagan.”
The meeting also included a panel discussion about the Emergency Operations Centre while executive director Anna Warwick Search talked about projects the water board is involved with in collaboration with other governments and organizations.
