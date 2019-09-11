A new team has been hired to run the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale.
The volunteer board announced Wednesday it has parted ways with organizer Ginger Budinski and hired Steranka Taylor Projects to take over the annual event.
“Ginger’s commitment to the OFOAS and our community is reflected in the growth and success the festival has achieved,” the board said in a press release.
It went on to note, however, “With over 40 years’ combined experience with special event/conference planning, Marilyn Steranka and Sarah Taylor are welcome additions to our Fest-of-Ale team as we prepare for our biggest and greatest Fest-of-Ale yet in 2020.”
The society, which is celebrating its going into its 25th year, donates all profits to charity – totalling just shy of $700,000 to date. It stages a beer festival each spring that attracts breweries and cideries from around the Pacific Northwest.
