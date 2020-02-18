With a golf course, winery, cannabis shops and residential developments already in its investment portfolio, the Osoyoos Indian Band has now set its sights on building a community gaming centre.
News of the venture -- which is distinct from a casino because all games are electronic – was contained in Tuesday’s agenda package for Osoyoos council, which voted unanimously to submit a letter of support for the project to the B.C. government.
Allan Chabot, the town’s chief administrative officer, said the OIB has proposed the facility be built on OIB land across from its Petro Canada gas station on Highway 3. At upwards of 7,500 square feet, the facility would feature 100 to 150 slot machines, 100 bingo machines, an off-track betting area and pub.
“The gaming centre would result in local construction employment and expenditures and casino service provider jobs once it was operational,” said Chabot.
“A gaming centre may also result in increased hotel and motel and food service revenues, overnight stays and the retention of gambling revenues that currently leave the community for other venues, such as north in the Okanagan Valley and Lower Mainland and the State of Washington. A gaming centre may support increased visitation and tourism expenditure in the shoulder and off season time periods and grow the tourism economy and support year-round local employment.”
Chabot warned, though, that the OIB, not the Town of Osoyoos, would be entitled to a 10% cut of gaming revenue through the host local government grant program, so “it will be important to maintain good relations and communications with the Osoyoos Indian Band to manage any negative impacts should the arise if a gaming centre is opened in Osoyoos.”
However, Mayor Sue McKortoff, who has already met with the proponents, said the town has been promised a cut of the grant.
Chabot hinted there are “other development plans” for the area around the designated site “that will come into play” later.
The OIB referred a request for comment to the development company behind the gaming facility. That company, Nation First Investment Group, didn’t respond to the request for comment.
