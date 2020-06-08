KELOWNA — Police are investigating after reports of a “Nazi salute” being directed toward participants in a anti-racism rally last Friday in Kelowna.
A man who was a passenger in a white Ford F350, being driven south on Water Street, was filmed lifting an outstretched arm with his palm facing down.
Witnesses described the gesture as a “Nazi salute”, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
“This is an active investigation. There have been no arrests to date,” Noseworthy said in the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Hundreds of people attended a rally Friday afternoon at Stuart Park in support of the Black Lives Matter anti-racism campaign.
Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada forbids the communication of statements in a public place that promotes hatred against any identifiable group. The definition of ‘statements’ in the legislation includes “gestures, signs, or other visible representations”.
The maximum penalty is two years imprisonment.
The Nazi salute is a criminal offence in Germany, Austria, and other European countries.