There were 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported between noon Monday and noon Tuesday — and no deaths.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 925 active cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., with 22 being treated in hospital, including seven cases in intensive care.
There have been 5,242 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C. since the first case was revealed in Vancouver in late January — a man who had been in Wuhan, China, on business. There have been 203 deaths.
Henry said there were 2,675 people in self isolation after having been potentially exposed to the disease.
There have been two new health care facility outbreaks, one at Bear Creek Villa and one at Langley Memorial Hospital, both located in the Fraser Health region. In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.
Henry said COVID-19 would be spreading in the community for many months to come.
“As a result, unlike other viruses that have a vaccine, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow, and quickly contain new outbreaks as they occur,” she said.
There are no new community outbreaks, but several community exposures are listed on health authority and B.C. Centre for Disease Control websites.
Vancouver Coastal Health published a warning on Tuesday to customers at Privé Kitchen and Bar, 1001 West Broadway, who were at the facility during operating hours on Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16 and 17.
“Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be,” said Henry. “While we would all like to get to zero, we need to rather focus on prevention, detection and rapid response.”
Henry said the pandemic was making the opioid crisis in B.C. worse. In July alone, 175 people died after taking toxic drugs.