More than two years after historic flooding swamped parts of the Summerland waterfront, council has awarded a pair of contracts to repair the damage.

Cantex-Okanagan Construction was picked to fix up Powell Beach Park, where the asphalt parking lot and walking path need to be replaced. Other upgrades, such as a new vegetation buffer and drainage infrastructure, will also be added. Enhancements will be carried over to the Lighthouse Landing area, too.

The total project cost is $555,000.

Superior Excavating was awarded a separate contract to repair the James & Mary Gartrell Trail in Trout Creek, including replacement of timber edging, filter fabric and gravel surfacing.

The total project cost is $125,000.

About half the cost for both jobs will be funded by disaster assistance from the B.C. government, while the balance will come from the district’s land sales reserve.