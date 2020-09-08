The taste of Washington State is in the Okanagan air this morning.
Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. state has wafted into the Valley, greatly diminishing air quality in just one hour.
After weeks of almost pristine air this summer, the air quality index in Kelowna plummeted between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m..
The measurement of PM 2.5, a fine particulate that can be hazardous to health, rose from 1.3 to 27.5. Air quality advisories are issued when the average PM 2.5 reading exceeds 25 over a 24-hour period.
Good quality is air is said to have a PM 2.2 reading of 8.
The smoke is coming from several large fires burning across Washington State, according to the website firesmoke.ca
Another way to measure air quality is the scale of 1-10+ used by health authorities. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the reading in both Penticton and Kelowna was 4, said to represent ‘moderate risk’ to health.
Still, the air quality in the South and Central Okanagan is currently the worst, by far, that it’s been this summer.
On a U.S. scale used to measure air quality, Kelowna’s reading at 11 a.m. was 70, which also represents a ‘moderate’ risk to health. On that scale, the worst-ever air quality in Kelowna occurred on Aug. 19, 2018, when the reading was 473. Anything over 300 is considered ‘hazardous’ to health.
People most at risk during times of heavy smoke are those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes, as well as infants and the elderly.