More public facilities throughout the South Okanagan have now been closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Summerland has shuttered its arena, pool and fitness centre, while Osoyoos has locked up its arena, the Sonora Community Centre, Desert Park, tennis courts and library.
“Based on the advice received from the provincial government on March 16 that mass gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided, and the difficulties in practising safe social distancing in these facilities, the district is supporting this requirement with these closures,” Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said in a press release.
District council is still scheduled to meet March 23, but staff is reviewing options and council will decide later this week whether the meeting will go ahead.
Oliver town council is still going ahead with its meetings, but encouraging residents to watch the livestream video rather than attend in person.
The town has, however, cancelled public consultation sessions April 3 for the transit future plan and April 21 for the Gallagher Lake syphon update. The Spirit of Oliver reception, April 15, and awards, April 24, have also been scrapped.
Penticton city council cancelled its meeting Monday, while the municipality shuttered a host of its buildings, including the Penticton Community Centre, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the South Okanagan Events Centre, Memorial Arena, McLaren Arena, the library and museum and the Cleland Theatre, until at least April 6.