Thanks to local doctors and nurses, community residents have one more option for those who require an in-person appointment with a healthcare provider.
A new outdoor assessment area by the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice has launched at Penticton’s McLaren Arena in the parking lot. This set up is not for testing COVID-19 but rather the chance for doctors or nurses to determine a patient’s immediate care needs, and is by appointment only.
“During a time when COVID-19 is creating considerable concern for the health and wellbeing of our residents, the creation of an appointment assessment centre here in Penticton by local family physicians and nurse practitioners will provide further assurance that additional supports are available for those that need them,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release, Friday.
Patients who call their family doctor or a walk-in-clinic and require an appointment beyond a video-call will be referred to the new assessment site.
“I’m seeing patients by phone and by video, but this centre gives us a good option for thosewho need an in-person visit with a primary care provider,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, SOS Division of Family Practice board chair.
“It’s safer for us and, importantly, a safer environment for patients.”