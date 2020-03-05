Another group of local government employees has locked in a new contract with 2% wage increases across the board.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced Thursday its 80 workers represented by the B.C. Government and Services Employees’ Union have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.
The deal is retroactive to Jan. 1 and contains 2% wage hikes each year.
“We appreciate the value our union employees bring to the RDOS,” board chairwoman Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“The board is pleased that an amicable agreement has been reached that will take us through the next four years.”
The release noted other “minor” amendments to the new collective agreement that “reflected the changes in regulations and other outdated aspects of the former agreement.”
Unionized employees at the City of Penticton signed a new five-year deal of their own last fall that contains annual 2% pay bumps.