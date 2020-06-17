Two contemporary duplexes designed with the neighbours in mind will soon be going up on a downtown lot that was declared a nuisance property less than a year ago.
A rezoning required for the project at 175 Brunswick St. sailed through a public hearing Tuesday night and was then granted unanimous approval by city council. All that’s left is for a road dedication to be registered.
Schoenne Homes intends to put up a pair of side-by-side duplexes on the site for a total of four units.
Company owner Chris Schoenne told council during the public hearing that he worked with neighbours on the project design, which keeps the buildings to a maximum of two storeys and provides two parking stall for each unit.
“I think this particular project will do much to enhance the neighbourhood,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
Although it had been a problem for many years, the property was officially declared a nuisance by council in August 2019. At that time, a dilapidated house and shed had been boarded up, but were popular with squatters, while the yard was overgrown and provided a haven for pests.
Under threat of the city cleaning up the property itself and tacking on the cost to taxes, the owner eventually tore down the buildings and sold the lot.
Tuesday’s public hearing was council’s first since March, when in-person meetings were banned as a result of COVID-19; four people showed up in person to speak to 175 Brunswick St.
Another building project, which was originally scheduled for a public hearing March 17, also received a green light from council Tuesday.
A developer can now go ahead with a six-storey, eight-unit condo building at 1018, 1026 and 1034 Churchill Ave.
Because staff deemed the project to be in line with the Official Community Plan, council was able to waive the requirement for a public hearing.