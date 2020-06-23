Water taps are $50,000 closer to being turned on at a new splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, after the Rotary Club of Penticton on Tuesday delivered the first of three planned yearly contributions to the project.
Club president Natalie Ferebee noted Rotary has a history of sponsoring parks in Penticton, including the existing splash pad and playground on the eastern side of Skaha Park.
And after learning of the need for the splash pad to be replaced, continued Ferebee, the Rotary Club decided to get behind the project.
“This is our big one,” she said, and every cent of the $150,000 will come from community fundraising by club volunteers at events like Ribfest.
City parks supervisor Todd White, who accepted the $50,000, said the old splash pad has simply started falling apart since it was installed in 1996
“It’s an aged asset that needs to be replaced,” he explained.
White estimated the total cost to build a new splash pad at $450,000, meaning the city could be on the hook for the other $300,000, although private donations will also be solicited for the project, which is tentatively slated to go ahead in 2022.