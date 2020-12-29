After a raucous public meeting last winter at which Okanagan Skaha school trustees voted to hire an independent financial adviser to help restore public confidence, the district’s top two administrators went on medical leave and have since left the organization, which serves approximately 6,000 students in Penticton, Summerland and outlying areas.
Former superintendent Wendy Hyer at least made it to the end of the Feb. 24 meeting, while her right-hand man, former secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz, went home during a break.
The motion to hire outside help was put forward by Trustee Tracy Van Raes, who told colleagues she and the public simply hadn’t been getting the answers about budget cuts they needed from Hyer and Lorenz.
The outside expert found Van Raes’ concerns were shared widely.
“There was a general lack of communication, collaboration and trust in the budgets (staff) were given. It wasn’t anybody’s specific fault, but there was a lot of people concerned about what was happening with your finances,” consultant Joan Axford reported to the board in March.
Axford traced the problems back to 2018-19, when the district overspent on salaries and benefits by about $3.4 million. That led to a $240,000 deficit that was tacked on to the 2019-20 budget, which was then hammered by an unexpected enrolment decline of 109 full-time students.
The district then began making budget cuts on the fly, but didn’t explain them very well, while scrambling to cover the cost of a two-year, $1.2-million technology upgrade that wasn’t explicitly approved by the board.
“All in all, there was a lot of angst around the budgets that people had,” said Axford.
She delivered 12 recommendations, most of them relating to improved transparency and accountability, like budget implementation plans, because “in a vast organization like this, you can’t control (the budget) from the board table, nor can you control if from the district office.”
Trustees moved quickly to adopt the most urgent of those recommendations and hired a second consultant, Eileen Sadlowski, to help prepare a revised 2019-20 budget and draft 2020-21 budget.
Hyer, who had previously announced her intention to retire in July, was replaced on an interim basis by her deputy, Todd Manuel, who has since been permanently promoted to the top job.
Lorenz was no longer employed by the district as of June, although terms of his departure weren’t made public. He has been replaced by Nicole Bittante, who previously worked in Comox and Salmon Arm.
Combined with some other shuffling at the board office, the staffing moves seem to have had the desired effect of improving confidence in district administration.
“I think OSTU, in my memory, has never been more optimistic about a team we have in the board office that want to work with everybody, rather than stake out their own territory,” Kevin Epp, president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union, said in July.
“We’re looking forward to getting out of this mess together.”