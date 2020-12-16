Twelve nuisance trees that received a stay of execution earlier this year now have a date with a chainsaw.
Summerland council this week unanimously approved the request from residents of La Vista Country Estates at 9800 Turner St., who asked through their strata for permission to remove the London plane trees, which were planted on public property by the developer about 25 years ago.
The trunks have now grown so large they’re just a few centimetres in some places from a stucco-clad fence surrounding the housing development. More concerning, roots from the trees, which are prized for their fast growth, are causing damage to private property and threatening public property, like sidewalks.
But because the trees aren’t viewed by district staff as a threat to public safety, the strata was unable to get permission to cut down the 12 trees and replace them with other species.
Council was previously asked to decide matter in September, but sided with staff and denied the request.
Since then, the strata has provided more details of its replanting plan – which has an estimated cost of $32,500 that will be funded entirely by the strata – and managed to convinced district staff to recommend council go along with it.
“Staff’s recommendation is based on previous council decisions to not support removal of threes that don’t pose a threat to life or infrastructure. However, staff does recognize that these trees will continue to grow and the risk of damage to district infrastructure will continue to increase,” Kris Johnson, director of works and infrastructure, told council at its meeting Monday.
Johnson said the eight new trees to be planted – five paperback maple and three eastern redbud – are smaller than the London planes but still suitable for providing shade.
“I take note that last time we discussed this we didn’t have the drawings or the photos or anything like that, and that additional information is useful,” Coun. Doug Holmes said Monday in reference to the September decision.
“Seeing that gives us some reassurance, and it sounds like (the property owners) know what they’re going to be doing, so this time around I’ll support this and I think it’s a benefit to everybody in the long run.”