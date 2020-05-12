The Penticton Lakeside Resort added four additional generic-elec charging stations along with four tesla-specific stations, bringing the resort’s present total to eight.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lakeshore home pulled from registry
- Razor wire a 'symptom' of bigger problem
- Air Canada grounds Penticton route through June
- 240 new apartments planned for Penticton
- Businesses still in dark on reopening
- Dragonboaters breathing fire over thefts
- Firearms act
- Freak’n Farmer runs out of gas
- 1 creep caught, 1 more lurking
- Poker player's bad beat pays $378K
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 22
-
May 29
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5