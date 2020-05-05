Even the South Okanagan’s premier nature festival was no match for COVID-19.
Organizers of the Meadowlark Festival announced Tuesday they have officially cancelled the 2020 edition, which was due to start May 14.
“These are unprecedented, uncertain times and we hope that everyone stays safe and well this summer. We hope you are able to get outdoors on your own and experience the amazing natural wonders of your neck of the woods,” organizers said in a press release.
The Meadowlark Festival prides itself on diverse programming offering a variety of events that run the gamut from canoeing, horseback riding and cycling to hiking and kayaking.
Topics covered include geology, history, ecology, herpetology, biology, conservation, traditional ecological knowledge and more, with a particular focus on birding.
The next edition of the festival has been rescheduled to May 20-24, 2021.