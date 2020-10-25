Global Okanagan is pleased to announce the hire of longtime radio news anchor Jamie Tawil in a dual anchor-reporter role. Joining from sister station Global News Radio 640 Toronto, Tawil will anchor multiple editions of Global Okanagan’s late night newscast each week, while also reporting for the network. Tawil’s hire is effective December 7.
“We’re very excited to have Jamie join our team in Kelowna at Global Okanagan,” said Chris Sobon, News Manager, Global Okanagan. “Jamie brings passion to his reporting and his enthusiasm for news will help Global Okanagan continue to be the number one television newscast in the Okanagan - Shuswap regions of B.C.” A graduate of Loyalist College, Tawil has spent the last 15 years in radio news, including a stint reporting in the Caribbean. For the past five years he’s served as the senior morning news anchor on Global News Radio 640 Toronto, having been the afternoon news anchor for the station prior.
Stream free 24/7 local and national Global News content exclusively on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and at watch.globaltv.com. Global News programming is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, and SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Get up-to-the-minute Global News information via TV, radio and globalnews.ca.