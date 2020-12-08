An attempted cigarette heist at an Osoyoos store didn’t go according to plan Sunday.
Police say a man entered a shop on the 9100 block of Main Street just before 11 a.m. and attempted to purchase a carton of smokes. When the transaction failed, the man jumped over the counter and assaulted an employee, before making off with several packages of cigarettes.
Mounties caught up with the man at a local residence, from which he tried to flee.
“Thankfully, through our officer’s determination, the man did not get far and was quickly taken into custody,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
The 29-year-old resident of Osoyoos was also wanted on warrants for assault and sexual assault. His name hasn’t been released pending his first court appearance.