Hold onto your hat.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of high winds throughout the B.C. Southern Interior.
“A developing Pacific low pressure system is forecast to cross the Central Interior overnight (Thursday). The associated cold front will then sweep across the Southern Interior on Friday reaching Washington State in the evening,” the statement says.
Gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.