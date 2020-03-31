B.C.’s provincial health officer says withholding the names of communities in which COVID-19 patients are located is an exercise in risk management.
“This is not a non-disclosure policy: This is how we do business in terms of public health,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday in response to a question from The Herald during her daily briefing.
Henry has been asked repeatedly in recent weeks about the practice of identifying only which of the five B.C. the health regions in which COVID-19 patients are located, except when there’s an outbreak or risk to the public.
“This is a practice that we’re all using across the country. It’s consistent in how we’re applying the approach,” added Henry.
While she has previously said the policy was aimed at protecting patients’ privacy and encouraging people to seek treatment, Henry on Tuesday reiterated the policy is meant to encourage people across B.C., particularly in small communities, to assume COVID-19 is everywhere and take proper precautions.
“So this is not about protecting people’s privacy, necessarily – although that is obviously an important consideration – it’s about risk to the public and understanding where that risk is, and the measures we all need to take right now in our communities across the province,” said Henry.
Despite her claim of policy uniformity across Canada, disclosure practices seem to differ in other provinces.
Alberta, for example, lists cases in each of its 132 local health areas. Ontario classifies patients by the public health units at which they were tested. And in Quebec, case numbers have been revealed for 18 different regions.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday those other provinces have also used different strategies to tackle the pandemic.
“We’ve had a provincial approach from the beginning,” said Dix, who claimed B.C.’s method has resulted in “huge advantages.”
“In other jurisdictions, I think it’s fair to say, health is somewhat more decentralized among more units.”
Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson said he isn’t privy, either, to details about where patients are located, and doesn’t see it as a problem for first responders.
“It wouldn’t actually be helpful for us (to know where patients are located) because we take every precautionary measure on every call we go to,” he said.
“We assume everybody is affected.”
As of Tuesday, there were 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Interior Health region, up from 94 on Monday. The IH region covers about 215,000 square kilometres and is home to approximately 750,000 people.