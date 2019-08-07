Another one of Penticton’s former mayors now has a street named after him.
A lane off Cambie Place is now officially known as Oliver Place in honour of Charles Oliver, who served as mayor from 1931-35 and 1957-61.
City council approved the name at its meeting Tuesday.
The lane, which is being upgraded to support a new three-lot subdivision, has two existing homes on it. Owners of those two homes will be compensated by the developer to cover the costs of their address changes.
Oliver was the son of former B.C. Premier John Oliver, who served from 1918-27, and for whom the Town of Oliver was named.
