When one school closes, another gets a new gym.
As a result of the sale of the former McNicoll Park school in February, trustees on the board of School District 67 were able this week to commit $10.5 million to a long-awaited new gym at Summerland Secondary School.
“Pen-Hi got its new gym. Maggie got its new gym. Other schools in the region like Southern Okanagan Secondary have new gyms. It’s Summerland turn,” said Trustee Dave Stathers, one of the town’s two representatives on the school board.
Stathers has been the loudest cheerleader for the project since being elected in 2018, but veteran Trustee Shelley Clarke noted the gyms in other communities were funded directly by the B.C. government.
“They did not come out of our budgets,” said Clarke.
“So, saying that, this wouldn’t be possible if we hadn’t sold McNicoll school. There’s no way we could have proceeded by any stretch of the imagination.”
Based on high-level designs, the $10-million project, with a $500,000 contingency, would include an expanded gym big enough for 650 students – the school’s enrolment was 427 as of September 2019 – new offices, a new weight room overlooking the gym, new entrances and more.
The next step in the process will see the district submit a business case to the Education Ministry this summer, and, if approved, possibly go to tender for design work later this year.
“We don’t want this to be just a basic gym with a floor, some lights and air-conditioning,” said Stathers.
“It could be a showpiece if we do it right, and it could be something we’re really proud of and something we tie into a new Summerland health and wellness centre.”
The existing SSS gym, which isn’t big enough for regulation sports courts, was built in 1951.