Skaters can expect better air quality at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos once a new electric ice-resurfacing machine is put into use.
Residents of Area A (rural Osoyoos) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will chip in $15,000 for the machine following board approval Thursday. The Town of Osoyoos is throwing in $45,000 and will borrow another $100,000, putting the total cost of the machine at $160,000.
The new unit will replace a propone-powered ice resurfacer that’s nearing the end of its life, but will be kept as a backup.
