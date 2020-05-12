In a nod to ongoing plans to restart Penticton, city officials warned Tuesday anyone returning to buildings that were vacated as a result of COVID-19 should run the taps when they go back inside.
“Once provincial governments lift restrictions, and put in new regulations, these building may become occupied and put into use again,” the city said in a press release.
“When this happens, it is recommended that the domestic water system be flushed to expel any stagnant water in the system, debris from natural scaling inside metallic piping and stop the growth of legionella bacteria.”
The city is recommending building owners hire a qualified plumber to do a thorough job, but has also a published a list of steps for do-it-yourselfers. It can be found under “Service Announcements” on the city’s home page at www.penticton.ca.