With the spring freshet rapidly approaching, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has established a pick-up point for sandbags and sand.
The materials can be found at Keogan Park, 1525 Cedar St., in Okanagan Falls. Those requiring sandbags in other regions should contract the RDOS emergency operators centre at 250-490-4225.
“In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures,” the RDOS said in a press release.
RDOS staff will be at this weekend’s Home and Reno Show in Penticton to provide information about emergency preparedness and recovery, along with volunteer and training opportunities.
As of Feb. 1, the Okanagan basin snowpack was at 129% of normal, which means an increased likelihood of spring flooding. The next snowpack update is expected Monday, March 9.