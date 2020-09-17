While 73% of survey respondents were open to the possibility of medium-density residential development on the El Rancho Motel site, just 50% of city councillors felt the same, meaning the idea was relegated to the scrap heap Tuesday – at least for now.
Council was deadlocked 3-3 on a motion that would have sent the proposal to a public hearing Oct. 6. That tie vote – with Coun. Jake Kimberley absent due to illness – meant the motion failed.
Opponents of the plan – Mayor John Vassilaki and Couns. Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes – expressed concern about the loss of the site as a potential spot for a new hotel to serve the nearby Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“I believe we have an opportunity and we have the power for a developer to build what we want, not what they want,” said Vassilaki.
Sentes said the city is “running out of opportunities for a hotel in proximity to the trade and convention centre,” and should do more to attract one.
“I think we need to get out there and market,” she said. “In the days long ago when our trade and convention centre was significantly more prominent in our province, there was an active marketing campaign.”
The pandemic notwithstanding, operators of the PTCC have long said the facility is struggling to book big events because there are no high-quality hotels nearly.
Robinson took issue with the sprawling El Rancho site, which is composed of 813, 825, 851 and 877 Westminster Ave., being used for something other than the commercial-tourist purposes for which it is currently designated in the OCP.
But as Coun. Julius Bloomfield noted, that designation hasn’t produced anything on the site except a dilapidated motel and car-rental business.
“It’s been zoned for tourist-commercial for decades, and it is still probably one of the biggest eyesores in the city right now, and nothing has been done about it,” said Bloomfield.
“And the reason for that is it’s a big site, and to make it pay, you have to put a lot of (hotel) rooms on there, and to fill a lot of rooms you have to have a good occupancy rate, and this city doesn’t have a good occupancy rate,” he continued.
“To have a motto of, ‘Build it and they will come,’ is difficult to sell to a bank when you’re trying to raise $40 or $50 million for a resort.”
Following the vote, council asked staff to bring back a report on what other properties around the convention centre might be suitable for a hotel. The city is already seeking for expressions of interest from hotel developers.
And the owners of the El Rancho can return to council at a later date to seek an OCP amendment once they have a more detailed proposal.