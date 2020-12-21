It’s hard to believe it now, but Penticton was the warmest place in all of Canada on Sunday.
The daytime high of 13.6 C also set a new record for the Peach City for Dec. 20, according to Environment Canada. The previous record of 9.9 C was set in 1994.
But after a glorious Sunday, people across the B.C. Southern Interior are now in the grips of a snowfall warning.
“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State during the day then will cross the southeast corner of British Columbia tonight. Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the Southern Interior of B.C.,” Environment Canada said in the warning.
“Snow will begin early this morning and intensify during the day. It will taper off tonight. Snowfall amounts will range from 15 to 20 cm for the Nicola and Boundary regions. Snowfall will be more variable in the Okanagan where lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 cm or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more over higher terrain.”
Even if the snow doesn’t stick around – Tuesday’s daytime high is forecast to reach 4 C – there is still a chance of white Christmas.
Environment Canada is predicting clear skies with highs of – 3 C on Wednesday and Thursday, followed on Friday, Christmas Day, by a forecast high of – 2 C with a 30% of flurries.