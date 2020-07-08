Mounties say they took down a suspected drug trafficking operation at a Penticton motel room last week.
Following a three-day investigation, members of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit obtained a warrant July 2 to raid a room at a motel on the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road, according to a press release.
“Once inside, police found items indicative of drug trafficking, as well as two firearms, one of which was loaded,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Our officers are committed to enforcing and preventing the sale of illegal drugs in our communities. This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated and our detachments continue to arrest and hold those who commit drug crimes accountable.”
Court records show Paige Rist, 27, and Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32, have each been charged with eight gun offences, while Rist was hit with a ninth count of possession of drugs.
Prescott-Perreault, who has a lengthy criminal record, remains behind bars pending continuation of a bail hearing next week. Rist, who is awaiting trial on six other, unrelated charges, was released ahead of her first appearance, which is scheduled for September.