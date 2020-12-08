Sticking with the pattern set elsewhere, unionized employees of the Town of Osoyoos have ratified a new four-year contract containing 2% annual wage increases.
The deal, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was announced Monday and covers 43 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 608: 27 full-timers, 11 part-timers and five seasonal workers.
“This agreement is positive for everyone and negotiations were respectful and productive. I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that ensures the continued provision of municipal services and a positive work environment between the town and its CUPE employees,” Osoyoos chief administrative officer Allan Chabot said in a press release.
Also contained in the deal are improvements to health benefits and an allowance for personal protective clothing.
The 2% wage increases match what CUPE Local 608 obtained last year for two units tied to the City of Penticton.