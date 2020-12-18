While 19 of 76 people who comprised a COVID-19 cluster at Big White had recovered as of Friday, Interior Health says, two more people have died at an Oliver care home.
Interior Health reported 60 new cases overnight, for a total of 3,124. Of those, 788 cases are active and on isolation, 31 people are in hospital and nine of them in ICU.
Total deaths in IH is now 10.
Other IH outbreaks include:
— Teck mining operations has 13 cases linked to an outbreak.
— McKinney Place long term care in Oliver remains at 56 cases plus three deaths.
— Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total.
— Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 10.
“Sadly, we are reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver,” Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, said Friday.
“This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who are committed to their care.”
The Big White cluster was linked to group housing and a November party.
Total case counts associated with the cluster rose to 76 from 60 on Friday as a result of more on-site testing, Interior Health announced.
The residence of 44 of those who’ve tested positive was given as Big White. Those who require it have been moved into housing that’s suitable for self-isolation, IH says.
The health authority says it is safe for people to ski or snowboard at Big White so long as they stick to their household group, observe COVID-19 protocols, and avoid socializing with other people. Interior Health says another update on the Big White COVID-19 cluster will not be provided until next Tuesday.
The names of the latest COVID victims will not be released.
The first person to die at McKinney was Evelyn Partridge, 78, who, according to an obituary published in The Times Chronicle, was a retired employee of Canada Post.
Also Friday, Big White cancelled some reservations at their properties for out-of-town guests. They have been offered refunds or the chance to re-book in 2021.
About 2,500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been given to British Columbians this week.
